Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

This video provides you with the Latest News on the Ukraine Russia War.

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Resources Used to Produce this Video ⬇️

1. Ukraine War Latest - Col Doug Macgregor ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceYqmjDmCAw )

2. Russia REPELS Ukrainian Att*cks, Wagner ADVANCES In Bakhmut ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-dnonPW2ao )

3. On Cam: Russian hypersonic missiles destroy American Patriot air defence system in Kyiv | Watch ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oepttcw5fMQ )

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

