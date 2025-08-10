Grammy-winning preacher killed by VAXX poison shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 5, 2025 - FUNERAL: Bishop Norman Hutchins Spoke About His Death Before Transitioning to Heaven
It is with profound sadness and with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of multi award winning gospel artist, Bishop Dr. Norman E. Hutchins, Sr., a gospel giant who went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 5, 2025, Bishop Norman Hutchins, Sr. was a cherished gospelartist, a beacon of faith, and a powerful voice whose music touched countless lives with messages of hope, love, and salvation:
Bishop Norman Hutchins, Sr. leaves belind an extraordimary legacy, having inspired generations through his soul-stirring albums, award-winning songs, like God's Got A Blessig, Emmanuel, God Is Able, etc. and his dedicated ministry with Frontline West Ministries. His unwavering commitment to sharing the Gospel through music brought light to many, and their testimony of faith will continue to resonate in hearts around the world.
We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, and the gospel community during this time. We ask for your continued prayers for Bishop Norman Hutchins family, loved ones, and all those touched by his ministry as we moum this great loss and celebrate a life well-lived in service to God.
May we find comfort in knowing that Bishop Norman Hutchins is now resting in the presence of our Savior, singing praises forevermore.
