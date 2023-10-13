FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 2, 2023.



In Ezekiel 18:30-32, we read: Therefore I will judge you, O house of Israel, every one according to his ways, saith the Lord God. Repent, and turn yourselves from all your transgressions; so iniquity shall not be your ruin.

Cast away from you all your transgressions, whereby ye have transgressed; and make you a new heart and a new spirit: for why will ye die, O house of Israel? For I have no pleasure in the death of him that dieth, saith the Lord God: wherefore turn yourselves, and live ye.



This beautiful passage applied to God’s people back then as it applies to us as well today.



God will judge every one of His children according to our ways. Are our ways aligned with those of God or are they aligned to our personal standards. In Isaiah 55:7-8, God says: Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. 8 For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord.



We are to forsake our way, oh people of God, and follow the ways of God, which is the ways of love and truth.



When you look at this beautiful, inspiring passage, Ezekiel 18:30-32, God is asking us to turn away from our sins, transgressions and unrighteousness because our sins have separated us from our Elohim, our Creator. As we read in Isaiah 59:2, But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.



Sin occurs when you transgress or break the law of God (1 John 3:4). The law of God consists of His permanent, holy ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17.



Thankfully, we have a loving, merciful Almighty Father, our Abba, who has given us the opportunity to repent or to turn away from our sins, transgressions and iniquities and to have our sins washed away by the sinless, pure blood of His holy Son, Jesus Christ, Immanuel, Yeshua, the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world.



No one else offers us this wonderful opportunity of allowing us to repent or to turn away from our sins, and to have our sins forgiven and forgotten, which enables to get us to get right with God, to go back on the right path of faith and obedience to Christ.



