© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“It took 650 planes to remove our Gold from the Vatican Bank.”
「バチカン銀行から金塊を運び出すのに650機の飛行機が必要でした。」
https://x.com/Alex_Dukett/status/1893394828806771005
https://x.com/Rie52656750/status/1356504286776098816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1356504286776098816%7Ctwgr%5E01fb9228b56f49498d61f32dd66a19bcf48faf7f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftyuuta1.com%2Fwadai76%2F
=================
https://www.brighteon.com/7d4d4654-ddf1-447d-8fd8-5bc44561bece
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://www.brighteon.com/dc4f0658-353b-4607-bc8a-ec63a16daba0
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
大統領はCBDCの廃止にサインしました。
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
♯Global economic collapse
♯nesaragesara