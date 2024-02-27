Doctor who jabbed 3000-4000 people slowly realizes the jabs are injuring her patients

Austrian general practitioner dr. Cornelia Tschanett’s practice jabbed 3000-4000 people. Over the course of a year, 300-400 of them started having health issues that could be linked back to the jab. Other practices saw the same thing, but most colleagues refused to accept that the jabs could be anything other than perfectly safe.

Dr. Tschanett decided to stop offering jabs to do justice to the enormous trust that her patients place in her. This trust also puts an enormous pressure on her, especially because of the enormous social pressure to jab as many people as possible.

TRANSCRIPT BY AUSSIE17

We have carried out around 3,000 to 4,000 vaccinations in my practice. And as few side effects as we saw at the beginning. This slowly became more the case over the course of the year.

You may not notice the first cases that much or dismisses it as an isolated case. Possibly also as a psychological overreaction. Towards the end of the year this increased. Then more and more people came with supposed complaints after the vaccination. And then you question your own perception a bit. And it was also difficult to discuss it. We will then have it in the course of autumn 2021.

There are also groups founded by doctors who also vaccinate. And then you realize they perceive the same thing in their patient clientele. People report the same complaints such as cardiac arrhythmias, insane fatigue, persistent muscle pain, nerve inflammation. This then slowly became reproducible.

And then of course you also try to look for scientific discourse. And that was shocking to me that that wasn't possible. That was dismissed. It was actually an absolutely dogmatic and certain and rock-solid statement, this is not from the vaccination. And the more patients came, the greater the inner conflict became for me and for many doctors, who actually want the best for their patients.

An impressive, the first case, was a 16-year-old boy, who arrived at us 48 hours after the second dose with nausea and chest pressure. I took an EKG and the EKG was impressively changed. So not normal for a 16 year old. We then sent him to the hospital. A massive myocarditis of the heart was diagnosed there. Thank God he got well again. But that was the moment where I really stopped.

Because people come at the same time, Mothers with their children, young people, and they have literally said the sentence very often, "I don't know what's right, I put my life in her hands." And this power of trust induces an enormous responsibility for me personally, to be honest. It makes no difference whether you have seen this case once or ten times. The risk exists, the connection is vacant.

Until proven otherwise, We actually have to educate people about what we see and what experiences we have. A person has this right if he or she decides to undergo physical intervention, who is so small decides.

That was an inner conflict for me, because the social pressure to vaccinate as many people as possible and to vaccinate all age groups was very great. And on the other hand, personal experience as a doctor has increased, that this is not possible without side effects.

That was the moment when I thought to myself, I can't continue to vaccinate here, I have to stick to the truth, I have to live up to this trust.

We must have had 300-400 people, who have come to us with the feeling that they have had problems since the vaccination.

I have about 60-80 EKGs, the ones on previously young, healthy people had clear changes or rhythm disturbances.

SOURCES

Version with subtitles by aussie17

https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1726407935893639582

Original version from UN-SEEN Documentary Film

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdnaQllvz50&t=781s

Mirrored - frankploegman

