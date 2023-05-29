© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/deadly-myocarditis-clusters-in-infants-is-the-covid-vaccine-to-blame/
A recent unprecedented surge of deadly myocarditis in babies in England and Wales has been linked to enterovirus which is generally mild in infants. Del walks through mechanisms of the COVID-19 vaccines designed specifically to suppress toll-like receptors and why we should be looking into the possibility of this technology inadvertently turning once mild viruses into killers.
