Discover 5 warning signs of various diseases that you should never ignore - dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

1. There are many reasons for chronic fatigue, including the following: •Anemia (Low B12 or iron deficiency) •Low vitamin B1 •Tick bites •Liver disease •Heart disease •Autoimmune disease Vitamins will not have a significant impact unless you correct your diet. Although unlikely, there’s a chance that chronic fatigue could be related to something more serious like cancer. 2. Sudden weight loss is associated with hyperthyroidism, type 1 diabetes, Addison’s disease, and parasites. 3. Persistent weakness can be caused by anemia, sodium deficiency, low magnesium, low potassium, and low vitamin E. 4. Diarrhea is usually caused by food poisoning or food that your body doesn’t agree with, but chronic diarrhea is different. Chronic diarrhea can be caused by the following: •Low zinc •Medication •IBS •Poor diet •Parasites A potent probiotic taken for a long time can often help fix this problem. 5. Persistent stomach pain usually subsides when you improve your diet and eliminate junk food. If this doesn’t work, you could have a gallstone or kidney stone. Persistent stomach pain can also be caused by SIBO, a condition where bacteria is in the small intestine instead of the large. Intermittent fasting, garlic, and betaine hydrochloride can help. Appendicitis, parasites, and ulcers can cause persistent stomach pain. Gallbladder sludge can back up into the pancreas and cause pancreatitis and stomach pain. The best remedy for bile sludge is TUDCA. Rarely, persistent stomach pain could mean cancer.









Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients, so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

