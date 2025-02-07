The Truth about Cholesterol & Drugs

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives into the truth about cholesterol, its role in the body, and why the over-prescription of cholesterol-lowering drugs may not be the solution we’ve been led to believe. Cholesterol is essential for building healthy cells, producing hormones, and digesting fats. However, the mainstream narrative often casts cholesterol as the enemy, leading many people to rely on statins and other medications that can have harmful side effects, including liver damage, muscle pain, cognitive issues, and even diabetes.

Dr. Ardis explores these side effects and asks why these drugs are commonly prescribed without fully addressing the underlying health concerns. He then shifts focus to natural, science-backed alternatives that can help manage cholesterol levels effectively without the toxic side effects of prescription drugs. Supplements like Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Quercetin are shown to support cholesterol health and overall well-being.