The Truth about Cholesterol & Drugs
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
167 followers
2
299 views • 7 months ago

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives into the truth about cholesterol, its role in the body, and why the over-prescription of cholesterol-lowering drugs may not be the solution we’ve been led to believe. Cholesterol is essential for building healthy cells, producing hormones, and digesting fats. However, the mainstream narrative often casts cholesterol as the enemy, leading many people to rely on statins and other medications that can have harmful side effects, including liver damage, muscle pain, cognitive issues, and even diabetes.

Dr. Ardis explores these side effects and asks why these drugs are commonly prescribed without fully addressing the underlying health concerns. He then shifts focus to natural, science-backed alternatives that can help manage cholesterol levels effectively without the toxic side effects of prescription drugs. Supplements like Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Quercetin are shown to support cholesterol health and overall well-being.

Don’t miss out on this episode to learn how to protect your health and avoid the pitfalls of cholesterol-lowering drugs. If you or someone you know is on cholesterol medication, or if you’re concerned about your cholesterol levels, this episode is a must-watch!

The full presentation, including all the research and recommendations, is available above or on the Free Patient Resources tab of our website.

Keywords
cholesteroldr bryan ardisthe dr ardis show
