Torta strudel di mele - sugar free

Per preparare la pasta occorre:
250 gr ricotta
40 gr olio extravergine oliva
400 gr farina tipo 2
14o gr acqua
5 gr baking
Per il ripieno:
1 Kg mele golden tagliate a cubetti
70 gr uvetta
Cannella
Bacca di vaniglia
Buccia di limone
Cuocere a 180°C per 25/30 minuti
