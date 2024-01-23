Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jewish peace activist If Israel has its way every last Palestinian will be removed (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
17 views
Published a month ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World Now at:-

https://youtu.be/HneM8IBtAuM?si=K3WMRcKjR_ICOb15

Jan 23, 2024 #Netanyahu #Israel #Palestine

Psychotherapist and Jewish peace activist Avigail Abarbanel talks to TRT World about Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership and why the Israeli state wants to force out Palestinians.

#Netanyahu #Israel #Palestine


Subscribe:

http://trt.world/subscribe

Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook

Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter

Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram

Visit our website: http://trt.world


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket