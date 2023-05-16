THE COST OF DISCIPLESHIP LUKE 9:37-62

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 9:37-62. The crowd probably included the other apostles. Mark says that
some of the Jewish scribes were arguing with the apostles (Mark 9:14). There
was great confusion. Luke notes that the boy was an ‘only son’. So it was with
the widow of Nain (Luke 7:12). Jairus’ daughter, too, was his only child (Luke
8:42). Luke was a doctor, but he still said that a wicked demon had caused this
illness. The apostles had received authority and power over demons when Jesus
sent them out (Luke 9:1). But they failed here. Mark 9:28-29 says that they
asked Jesus why they had failed. He told them that a difficult situation like
this needed prayer and fasting
