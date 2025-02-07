China: "Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people". It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political games

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political games, still less a prey of the strong.”

— Chinese FM Spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to Dragon TV’s question on Trump’s proposal to ‘clear out’ and take over Gaza, China firmly rejected any forced displacement and reaffirmed support for Palestinian sovereignty.

Beijing calls for “Palestinians governing Palestine,” humanitarian aid, and a just settlement based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital.