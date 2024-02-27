KanekoaTheGreat - 🚨The New York Times disclosed yesterday that the CIA built "12 Secret Spy Bases" in Ukraine, waging a shadow war against Russia for the past decade. After a U.S.-supported violent coup toppled Ukraine's democratically elected government, CIA Director John Brennan visited Kyiv…





Source: https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1762199551031787734





Thumbnail: https://www.survivethenews.com/ny-times-cia-built-12-secret-spy-bases-in-ukraine-waging-shadow-war-against-russia-since-2014-john-brennan-caught-in-the-middle-of-it-the-gateway-pundit/





John Brennan promising to bring stability to Ukraine while at the same time constructing spy outposts in the country.

On Sunday, The New York Times published a rare US admission that US intelligence has not only been instrumental in Ukraine’s wartime decision-making but has established and financed high-tech command-and-control spy centers and was doing so long prior to the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of two years ago.





According to Zero Hedge, The New York Times admitted that the program was established a decade ago and spans three different American presidents. The Times says the CIA program to modernize Ukraine’s intelligence services has “transformed” the former Soviet state and its capabilities into “Washington’s most important intelligence partners against the Kremlin today.”





Zero Hedge reported:





This means that with the disclosure of the longtime “closely guarded secret” the world just got a big step closer to WW3, given it means the CIA is largely responsible for the effectiveness of the recent spate of attacks which have included direct drone hits on key oil refineries and energy infrastructure.





“Without them [the CIA and elite commandoes it’s trained], there would have been no way for us to resist the Russians, or to beat them,” according to Ivan Bakanov, former head of the SBU, which is Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency.





A main source of the NYT revelations—disclosures which might come as no surprise to those never willing to so easily swallow the mainstream ‘official’ narrative of events—is identified as a top intelligence commander named Gen. Serhii Dvoretskiy.





Clearly, Kiev and Washington now want the world to know of the deep intelligence relationship they tried to conceal for over the past decade.





Kanekoa the Great posted this viral report earlier today on X.





The New York Times disclosed yesterday that the CIA built “12 Secret Spy Bases” in Ukraine, waging a shadow war against Russia for the past decade.





After a U.S.-supported violent coup toppled Ukraine’s democratically elected government, CIA Director John Brennan visited Kyiv in April 2014.





Shortly after, the new Ukrainian government launched an “anti-terror operation” against its Russian-speaking citizens in Eastern Ukraine.





For eight years leading up to Russia’s invasion in 2022, Ukraine’s government, with help from the CIA, relentlessly bombed Eastern Ukraine.





Millions of innocent civilians were caught in the crossfire of a geopolitical chess match between Russia and the United States.





This is part of the story often ignored by the Western press.





The New York Times disclosed yesterday that the CIA built “12 Secret Spy Bases” in Ukraine, waging a shadow war against Russia for the past decade.





After a U.S.-supported violent coup toppled Ukraine’s democratically elected government, CIA Director John Brennan visited Kyiv… pic.twitter.com/DWluhJIKUq





— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 26, 2024





Of course, at The Gateway Pundit reported, the US also had biolabs in Ukraine until recently.





Read the rest at the thumbnail URL