Alexandra 360: Reflecting On 2024 & The Expectations For 2025

Alexandra 360 will also discuss the new U.S. Senate coming in and the expectations from the House of Representatives. The first two years of President Trump’s presidency need to go smoothly so he can get a lot of things done.
Special Guest: Michelle Menendez
https://blossominnerwellness.com
https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com
https://www.instagram.com/blossominnerwellness