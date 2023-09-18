© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Woman left to die on the Darien Gap route when she was no longer able to continue. This is the reality of open borders.
106 views • 09/18/2023
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
@BenBergquam
Woman left to die on the Darien Gap route when she was no longer able to continue. This is the reality of open borders. The Democrats and the United Nations who have invited this aren’t coming to save you! We were told later that she was pregnant as well, so it was two lives lost. #TheDarienIsNotARoute - Don’t come here! “Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value http://AmericasVoice.newshttp://FrontlineAmerica.com
