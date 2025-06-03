BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Italian who fought for Russia says he'd be jailed if he returned to Italy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
71 views • 3 months ago

Italian man who fought for Russia says he can’t return home — fearing prison

In an interview with RT, Max claims Italy welcomes fighters for Kiev but jails those on Russia’s side

Branded a ‘Russian terrorist’, he now plans to stay in Russia with his Russian wife. 

Adding: 

UK will be forced to up its defense spending to 3.5% by 2035 to appease US – Sky News 

And another 1.5% of GDP for spy agencies and infrastructure – all to meet NATO's target of 5%

Dilemma for Starmer: more money for warfare or for welfare.

Adding:  Russia goes MAHA?

Duma MPs want junk-like candy bars and ultra-processed snacks out of school cafeterias

‘They form bad eating habits in children’

