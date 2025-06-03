© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Italian man who fought for Russia says he can’t return home — fearing prison
In an interview with RT, Max claims Italy welcomes fighters for Kiev but jails those on Russia’s side
Branded a ‘Russian terrorist’, he now plans to stay in Russia with his Russian wife.
Adding:
UK will be forced to up its defense spending to 3.5% by 2035 to appease US – Sky News
And another 1.5% of GDP for spy agencies and infrastructure – all to meet NATO's target of 5%
Dilemma for Starmer: more money for warfare or for welfare.
Adding: Russia goes MAHA?
Duma MPs want junk-like candy bars and ultra-processed snacks out of school cafeterias
‘They form bad eating habits in children’