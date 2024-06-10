PUDDLES, GLORIOUS PUDDLES: Perth’s drought has broken! Woodbridge, on the banks of the Swan-Avon River, Western Australia MVI_1450-1,4merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At long last, after many flora casualties throughout the South West, winter fronts are delivering sorely needed rain, to break the relentless drought. The Swan-Avon here takes a wide bend on its meander to Fremantle and the Indian Ocean. Occasionally dolphins come past, and go even further upstream.