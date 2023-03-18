BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part 1 Ford Transit Connect (2016) Seat Removal & Tool Used - New Van Bed Build #Vanlife
EarthWiseMe
EarthWiseMe
Part one of new van bed build.

Removing those difficult middle seats in our 2016 Ford Transit Connect LWB van and back seat too and tool used


► SUPPORT FOR FREE by shopping on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2RyPHDY


► MAKE A ONE-TIME CONTRIBUTION** Paypal: [email protected]


► SHOP HERBS, Seeds, Smudge Kits

https://travelingherbalista.square.site/

► Social Media

https://www.youtube.com/earthwiseme/

https://www.facebook.com/EarthWiseMe
 https://www.facebook.com/travelingher...

https://www.instagram.com/earthwiseme

https://www.instagram.com/Dulceoutside

https://twitter.com/THerbalista

►Fine art photography site: http://dulce-levitz.pixels.com

► Product Store: https://squareup.com/store/travelingh...

https://shop.spreadshirt.com/Travelin...


 ► Business Inquiries use my contact form at: [email protected]


Creating videos focused on travel and the natural world. Tips on getting back out in nature. I will also be making natural product review videos, as well as, outdoor gear reviews.

Follow me on my many journey's and getting back to nature.

I also create fine art photography; showcasing the beauty of our amazing planet.

Keywords
travelcampingvanlifeford transitford transit connect conversioncar campingford transit connect camperseat removal ford transit connect2016 ford transit connect seat removalford transit connectminivan conversionvan buildvan tour
