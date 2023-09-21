BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Pay Attention!” – Rep. Troy Nehls Forces AG Garland to Watch ‘Son of a B*tch’ Video
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
65 views • 09/21/2023

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) RIPPED US Attorney General Merrick Garland during a House Judiciary Committee hearing to “examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland.”

Garland is the most corrupt Attorney General in US history ripping apart our God-given constitutional rights one day at a time.

Rep. Nehls let Garland have it and forced him to watch the video of Joe Biden bragging about threatening Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general who was investigating Burisma and Hunter Biden.

Rep. Nehls played the video of Joe Biden publicly bragging about threatening Ukraine if they didn’t fire Viktor Shokin.

“Play the clip!” Nehls shouted before Merrick Garland had a chance to dispute the quid pro quo.

“Pay attention, sir!” Nehls shouted at Garland as he played the ‘quid pro quo’ video of Joe Biden.

“Mr. Attorney General, what you just saw was Joe Biden, in his arrogance and his role as the Vice President…saying if you don’t fire Shokin, the United States is not giving the $1 billion loan. Why would Joe Biden say that?” Nehls said. “Was it policy? Was it our policy at the time? Yes, or no?”

Keywords
son of a bitchrep nehlsplayed the video ofjoe biden publicly bragging wellhe got fired
