Today's Patient Dwarf Hamster, Hodu l Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 2

Kritter Klub
Jan 7, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
Another adorable dwarf hamster patient visited the animal hospital for tiny animals today! Hodu visited the vet because Hodu is losing her hair. What could be the reason?
#Kritterklub #hamster #dwarfhamster #pet
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbVifnhC6e8
