The Russian strike UAV crew is smashing the enemy's fortifications on the right bank

Kherson direction.
Area of responsibility of 49th Separate Guards Airborne Brigade "Dnepr". In the footage from objective control, the strike UAV crew is smashing the enemy's fortifications on the right bank.
Any movement of vehicles will be considered a legitimate target. All critical infrastructure objects are legitimate targets.
Civilians should be extremely attentive and cautious. Limit your movement, leave this area if possible