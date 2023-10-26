It’s ‘morally wrong’ to be happy about this: Hamas attack survivor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Supernova music festival attack survivor Maya Parizer shares her story of survival from the Hamas terror attack and her thoughts on the reaction from many college campuses on ‘The Bottom Line.’
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html