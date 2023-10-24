"ALL WARS ARE BANKERS' WARS!" - Michael Rivero

The article this video is based upon can be found here:



https://whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/allwarsarebankerwars.php

This video can also be found on the website at:

http://whatreallyhappened.com

This is a must watch - must share video!

It's speaking TRUTH that the entire world needs to hear!

Bankers control the entire world through the printing of worthless

paper fiat currency! It's not worth the paper that it's printed on,

yet somehow it gives them full control over mankind!

They get to decide what your time and labor are worth!

If these bankers believe that you are doing too well, they'll just

print a whole bunch more of these worthless bank notes, which will

make the ones in your pocket worth less!

These people control governments, politicians, Police, every military, and every Corporation, simply by printing worthless paper!

"Money Changers" or "Bankers" go all the way back to the bible!

And happen to be the ONLY people capable of making Jesus (Yahushua)

go off, flip tables, and run people out of the temple!

He was PEACEFUL with everyone else He ever met!

THAT should tell you something!

I also mirrored the article and the video at

https://conservativethinkingamericans.wordpress.com/2023/10/23/all-wars-are-bankers-wars/ but I'd recommend viewing it on the author's site!

https://whatreallyhappened.com/ has a lot of good information, check it out

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!