BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1026 FIVE WILL CHASE ONE HUNDRED PLATO THE 2ND AMENDMENT

1026 Do the American’s of today deserve the 2nd amendment

VERSE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:9-13 the virtue of many grows cold

SYNOPSIS: Do the American’s of today deserve the 2nd amendment? This is a very serious question. When the constitution was made were we a different people? Do we fear ELOHIM? What are the 4 stages of destruction of a nation? Are we in the final stage? What did Plato write about America? Who are the false pulpit prophets? Get you notebooks ready for today’s historical lesson.

VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:9-13 the virtue of many grows cold. D’varim (Deut) 13:1-6 For YEHOVAH your God is testing you. Mal 3:6 this establishes the first pillar of truth that never changes. Hebrews 13:8 HE does not change ether. B’resheet (Gen) 6:5 all the imaginings of their hearts. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 17:9-10 it is more deceitful than anything. D’varim (Deut) 6:4-7 one way or another we all get habits. Vayikra (Lev) 18:21 'You are not to let any of your children be sacrificed. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:18-20 teach them what. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 42:1-4 they are waiting for truth. Vayikra (Lev) 18:21-23 do not do these things. Vayikra (Lev) 15:24-27 we do not have to follow these any more…really. Vayikra (Lev) 18:17-20 if we are not under the law.Vayikra (Lev) 19:26-31 do you agree with all or only some.





