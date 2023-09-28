© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Sep 28, 2023
The U.S. confirms that it’s sending M1A1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine. With all the money, and military equipment sent, Russia will at some point declare the U.S. a “combatant”. Since January 2021, the U.S. has invested $46.7 Billion in assisting Ukraine. Today Pastor Stan shares with us everything sent to Ukraine, and that means all the equipment is no longer available to the U.S. to defend ourselves when Russia does attack.
00:00 - M1A1 Tanks Arrive in Ukraine
09:34 - US Invested $46.7 Billion in Ukraine
11:29 - Give us our Entitlements
12:25 - Unknown Weapon Kill Ukraine Soldiers
13:20 - Air Defense Weapons
18:50 - Russia Hit Ukrainian Port & Grain Storage
23:32 - Russians Destroy Leopard 2
27:02 - Colossal “Mushroom” in Dnieper
28:10 - Russian Videos
29:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ljt7v-america-is-being-disarmed-09282023.html