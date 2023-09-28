Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Sep 28, 2023





The U.S. confirms that it’s sending M1A1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine. With all the money, and military equipment sent, Russia will at some point declare the U.S. a “combatant”. Since January 2021, the U.S. has invested $46.7 Billion in assisting Ukraine. Today Pastor Stan shares with us everything sent to Ukraine, and that means all the equipment is no longer available to the U.S. to defend ourselves when Russia does attack.





00:00 - M1A1 Tanks Arrive in Ukraine

09:34 - US Invested $46.7 Billion in Ukraine

11:29 - Give us our Entitlements

12:25 - Unknown Weapon Kill Ukraine Soldiers

13:20 - Air Defense Weapons

18:50 - Russia Hit Ukrainian Port & Grain Storage

23:32 - Russians Destroy Leopard 2

27:02 - Colossal “Mushroom” in Dnieper

28:10 - Russian Videos

29:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ljt7v-america-is-being-disarmed-09282023.html