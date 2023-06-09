BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep. 2: Cling To Your Taboos!
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
590 views • 06/09/2023

You Know The Outlines Of Right & Wrong

* Over time, social prohibitions are more powerful and enduring than laws.

* Societies are defined by what they will not permit.

* American society isn’t overtly religious, but it is governed by taboos — and always has been.

* What’s interesting is how fast our taboos are changing.

* This is not happening organically.

* What we’re allowed to dislike is being dictated to us from above, sometimes by force.

* One by one, our old taboos have been struck down; those that remain have lost their moral force.

* The greatest taboo of all is teetering on the edge of acceptability: child molestation.


Tucker On Twitter | 8 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1666928190445477890

