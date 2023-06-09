Ep. 2: Cling To Your Taboos!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Know The Outlines Of Right & Wrong
* Over time, social prohibitions are more powerful and enduring than laws.
* Societies are defined by what they will not permit.
* American society isn’t overtly religious, but it is governed by taboos — and always has been.
* What’s interesting is how fast our taboos are changing.
* This is not happening organically.
* What we’re allowed to dislike is being dictated to us from above, sometimes by force.
* One by one, our old taboos have been struck down; those that remain have lost their moral force.
* The greatest taboo of all is teetering on the edge of acceptability: child molestation.
Tucker On Twitter | 8 June 2023
