Pediarix: creating AIDS patients

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

I'll just read from the Pediarix, which we give two-month-olds: formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, Lactalbumin Hydrolysate. I can't even read that one. If you can't read it, don't put it in the milk. Polysorbate 80, Neomycin sulfate, Polymyxin B, antibiotics, we wonder why we're developing antibiotic resistance, yeast protein cast serum. Think of any allergies, anyone? Fenton medium containing bovine extract, Vero monkey kidney cells, which contain animal retroviruses, just like HIV in our children. And then we continue for the next 18 years to activate those and hope they catch hold of an immune cell with a long time memory, we are creating AIDS patients.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/31/2017

Event: ACCOUNTABILITY IN MEDICINE AND THE MEDIA https://honestyinmedia.weebly.com

Full presentation at the National Press Club, Washington D.C.: https://youtu.be/Y98A0ajcimI?si=GO5C9uEzZxspyDdq

