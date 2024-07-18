Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 17, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2326 - Why DEI shouldn’t be used by companies and stores? -Was there a remote detonator at the shooting? -Why is CDC send a whole group to Colorado for bird flu? -Are half of cancer deaths related to lifestyle choices? -What supplements can help when coming off nicotine? -Do you think Supreme Court should be able to service for a lifetime or have term limits? -Are gold prices manipulated? -How can short burst of exercise training benefit the body and brain functioning? -Are Insurance companies making money off of you with your agreement? -Does anything happen by accident in politics or is it planned? -Is the AI systems being used against we the people? -Bird flu summit already scheduled for a month before the presidential election.