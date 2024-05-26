50+ days Factorio play time [part 7]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1
RESEARCHES:
-----------
0:04 - Advanced radar stations
1:40 - Nuclear fuel reprocessing
3:42 - Architecture 3
5:56 - Advanced Fluid Handling Tier 3
8:15 - Kovarex enrichment process
15:04 - Large atomic weapons
20:23 - Crystal extraction 2
22:06 - Atomic artillary shells
24:46 - Refined flammables 6
26:38 - Stronger explosives 6
28:14 - Nutrient extraction 2
30:25 - Californium processing
31:50 - Californium weapons
34:21 - Artillery shell shooting speed 1
35:17 - Artillery shell range 1
39:33 - Reverse factory 2
40:51 - Full fission weapons
42:13 - Compact californium weapons
44:08 - Compact fission weapons
46:50 - Refined flammables 7
49:10 - Stronger explosives 7
51:27 - Reverse factory 3
52:27 - Bitercide
54:14 - Tritium processing
57:28 - Dense neutron flux