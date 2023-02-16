senator says Lock your doors tonight-warning given / The UFO over michigan with planet x body / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 15, 2023





Today is now 2/15/ 23. I usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also. In this videos highlights: Hours ago yesterday evening after multiple senators and congressmen were briefed in a supposed "UFO meeting" that's when senator John Neely Kennedy I believe who represents Louisiana State here in the USA said something strange after stating most of the debri that was shot down by our government wasn't recovered and our government is looking for more debri

... Though as most know following this the government is being hush though like I said in my last video a general in the USA here said he couldn't "rule out aliens"..... Which to me is a dead giveaway what's soon coming. Then as said hours ago last night senator John Neely Kennedy after speaking to the reporters after a ufo meeting and briefing he said to the reporters to ( lock their doors tonight/last ni night) .... Why would anyone say that as others think it's probably a joke though I know better that that's no laughing joke as he wasn't joking if see him speak as you will. You'll see the fourth object that is a ufo that is saucer and octagonal in shape also it's metallic and it floated and made multiple twists/turns and maneuvers our regular flights cannot do over lake huron in Michigan USA ( northern United States) as a man caught the object hovering over water obviously before our own military jets shot the thing supposedly down... Whether it's a reverse engineered ufo by man or a real one either way there's other objects are government as to other governments have shot down including China 2 days ago shot stuff down not saying what they took down in China. To me they know planet x is coming in. They know yeshua (Jesus ) will rapture his bride/the church or simply known as true saved Christians ( those who accept Christ as Lord knowing you're only saved through your faith in Christ and by Gods grace through faith in Christ are you saved when accept Christ as Lord ... As Ephesians 2 in the bible says nobody should boast. AS we're saved only by our faith through Christ and by Gods grace... As true Christians who accept Christ as Lord knowing they can't save themselves and living for God walking in Christs commandments especially the main commandments of loving and forgiving others daily.... Sorry I ramble I just like to put full facts in one set of notes lol... When Christ raptures/catches up and away true Christians into heaven protecting them from judgement as Jesus made clear in revelation 3:10+revelation 12:5, we know governments and leaders alike will say aliens did it and introduce the coming fallen beings to humanity as if they are good. They aren't good. They're fallen 3 dimensional beings that belong to Satan and will come to kill, destroy and even eat humans. As I had a prophecy dream years ago speaking on the massive ship in a dream I saw coming with fallen beings inside and it matches my old friends son who died and went to heaven meeting christ in a near deatg experience and Jeremy who died at 13 years old told his mom about what he called the demonic aliens coming to eat people and it'll be worse than world war. As I knew the boy who died's mom Giovanna that no longer is on YouTube. Anyone can see Jeremy's nde on YouTube to know what's coming.... Insider mike from around the world also warned days back before these things got shot down that people especially Christians faith will be tested as soon a big announcement is coming. As tells me how close the rapture truly is... You'll see new pictures caught by me of 2 large planet x system bodies passed the sun on nasa stereo ahead cameras again.. Also in the UFO footage over michigan I forgot to say I caught what the guy recording the video didn't see in the same UFO video. It looked like a shadow of a planet x system body bouncing around to the right side of his footage or an object that looked like it's bouncing due to him moving the phone around. Plus more.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdVw63F4zXk



