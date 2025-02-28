FED A LIE | The Truth About Seed Oils | Carnivore Diet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seed oils are harmful to health due to their high omega-6 fatty acid content, which promotes inflammation and disrupts the balance of essential fatty acids, contributing to oxidative stress and increasing the risk of heart disease. These oils are often highly processed, containing trans fats that negatively impact cholesterol levels and blood sugar regulation. Excessive consumption of seed oils is linked to insulin resistance, obesity, and chronic conditions such as diabetes and metabolic syndrome. They can interfere with proper cell function, leading to cellular damage and contributing to the development of inflammatory diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular problems.