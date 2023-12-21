Create New Account
River of Freedom | Trailer | Available now
Fritjof Persson
Published 2 months ago

 7 nov. 2023

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Jacinda Ardern’s government enforce compulsory vaccination on almost the entire New Zealand workforce. In early 2022, thousands of citizens from all walks of life, rise in opposition and convoy to Wellington, occupying Parliament grounds in a protest that rocks the nation.


river of freedomcovid 19 plandemicjacinda arderns nazi government

