Aliens Atack Village in Peru?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fear-stricken residents of a rural area in Alto Nanay, situated northeast of Lima, Peru, assert that they are currently facing an onslaught from armored extraterrestrial entities standing at a towering 7 feet. Since July 11th, these otherworldly creatures have allegedly been conducting nightly assaults on the village.
One particularly distressing occurrence narrates the experience of a 15-year-old girl who was supposedly seized from behind and subjected to a neck injury when she resisted. As a result of these continuous threats, community inhabitants find themselves gripped by trepidation, robbed of peaceful sleep.
Secret Government Plays the 'Alien Card'
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2023