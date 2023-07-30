BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin Severely Punished Erdogan For His Betrayal┃Russia Made Turkey PAY in FULL
508 views • 07/30/2023

It seems that the Turkish authorities could not imagine that Russia would react so harshly and decisively to the recent unfriendly steps of Turkish President Erdogan. Against this background, Putin's words which he uttered in 2015, are beginning to take on a new meaning, making Ankara pretty nervous. In particular, back then, Putin said that ''Turkey would certainly be punished and that Ankara would not get off with tomatoes alone''. However, it seems that time and history have not taught the Turkish sultan anything, and He naively believed that Moscow would turn a blind eye to the frankly unfriendly and treacherous actions of the Turkish leader.

*********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

russiaputinturkeyerdogan
