Clay Clark - Is the Central Bank Ushering in the Mark of the Beast? Watch & You Decide!!

ALERT: During Joe Rogan section - if you're sensitive to cuss words please fast forward.

Clay Clark shares the newest update on the Central Bank and its Digital Currency. Their claims to confuse the masses that it is gold backed currency - words the patriot has been hearing for quite some time... "Gold Back Currency" however, their currency has a twist - the Central Bank Gold Backed currency isn't physical dollar currency - it is Digital Currency.... which means they can control what you buy or sell (sound familiar?). They will decide if your behavior merits a social score that will allow you to live freely or not be allowed to move about freely. Their so-called smart cities are giant jails... Some scary End Time Stuff....

Please get a pen and paper and take notes or share this video.... It's time for humanity to Wake up! Because if "they" got their way, humanity is doomed! The only hope for humanity truly is Jesus Christ and Him alone.

Please like and share....

www.timetofreeAmerica.com

for:

- Tickets to the next event

- VAX Free JOBS

- Dr. Exemption forms and much more

Jodi LoDolce

www.WarriorsRise.net

YOUTUBE:

JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)

RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise

Brighteon: Warriors Rise

FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV

107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce

Twitter: @JodiL792

Facebook: Jodi LoDolce

GETTR: @WarriorsRise

TruthSocial:

Jodi LoDolce

If you feel led to support WarriorsRise - go to our donate page on the website or support us by using our PromoCode Below

MyPillow:

PromoCode: WR21

DrStellaMD.com

PromoCode: Jodi

Covicare Package