In this 5th installment in the series, we explore a scene from a new Netflix movie called, Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez. The conspiratorially-minded among us will see this film as I do, as an effort to get people to overcome their mistrust of AI, like how Atlas, the protagonist, does by the end of the film. The kinds of magic ritual I call out are there in support of that goal. Ultimately, this kind of production is drawing people to embrace the beasts and to accept the mark of the beast, as per Revelation 13.





The game of chess is a recurring theme in the film. When a robot says that he can't die, Atlas uses her favorite chess piece as a weapon and "kills" him.





Resources for this video:

The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2024/04/the-game-of-chess-beyond-entertainment.html





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_5.mp4





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com