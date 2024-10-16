Jornal Nacional | Desmonte Final da União Soviética [25/12/91] | TV Globo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meus Outros Canais:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w
COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936
MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7
Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/
Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6
Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb
Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro
gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro
Título Original: Jornal Nacional (Globo 25/12/1991)
Publicado em YT, 28 de Janeiro de 2018
Créditos: TV Globo, Dalmo Pereira
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hUTgbvSLxw5
Descrição Original do Autor:
5.755 visualizações 22 de jan. de 2018
Cid Moreira e Sérgio Chapelin comandam no Jornal Nacional, a notícia do Brasil e do mundo. Na exiba Rede Globo em 25 de dezembro de 1991, sem intervalo.