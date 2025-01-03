BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reaper's Curse Continues: Houthis Leave U.S. Red Faced, Claim 14th MQ-9 Reaper Drone Downing in Ongoing Assault
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
284 views • 6 months ago

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed that they shot down another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone on Jan 1, 2025. The downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper UAV by the Houthis is a significant blow to U.S. military prestige, especially considering the UAV's high value—around $32 million each. This marks the 14th such loss over Yemen, raising concerns over the effectiveness of U.S. surveillance and defense systems in a region where these UAVs are regularly deployed for intelligence and reconnaissance missions. However, the Houthis have repeatedly downed General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones in the years since they seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Source @Hindustan Times


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
houthisuavamerican mq-9 reaper
