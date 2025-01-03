Reaper's Curse Continues: Houthis Leave U.S. Red Faced, Claim 14th MQ-9 Reaper Drone Downing in Ongoing Assault

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed that they shot down another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone on Jan 1, 2025. The downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper UAV by the Houthis is a significant blow to U.S. military prestige, especially considering the UAV's high value—around $32 million each. This marks the 14th such loss over Yemen, raising concerns over the effectiveness of U.S. surveillance and defense systems in a region where these UAVs are regularly deployed for intelligence and reconnaissance missions. However, the Houthis have repeatedly downed General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones in the years since they seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014.
Source @Hindustan Times
