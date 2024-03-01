BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
At the Test Cosmodrome Plesetsk - Crews carried out a Combat Training Launch of a mobile-based solid-propellant Intercontinental Ballistic Missile PGRK "Yars"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
172 views • 03/01/2024

At the state test cosmodrome Plesetsk, crews carried out a combat training launch of a mobile-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile PGRK "Yars", equipped with a multiple warhead.

Adding From Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD):

At the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a unit of the Yoshkar-Ola missile formation has test-fired the Yars mobile solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a multiple warhead.

The training re-entry vehicles arrived at the assigned area at the Kura training range on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The purpose of the test launch was to confirm the tactical, technical, and flight characteristics of the modern missile system.

In preparation for this event, the Strategic Missile Forces practised the procedure for moving the Yars launch battery to a remote area, preparing and carrying out the launch.

All set tasks have been fulfiled.



russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
