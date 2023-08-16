Fallen angels' COVID bioweapon Umbrella company's DEW burned thousands of Hawaii residents alive

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). DEW (directed energy weapons) were used to depopulate thousands of hated human specie populace by burning them alive and to clear land for the AI-controlled “15-minute cities” NWO prison society in Lahaina Maui, just like in the California fake wildfires. Satan Lucifer's fallen angels 5,000 year old Noah's days Atlantis company Umbrella Corporation that manufactured the COVID biochemical weapon that is inside the vaccine, whose CEO is the Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar Richard Bay (aka Tom Cruise in Hollywood), has a division called FEMA whose job is the Pleiadian Nazi Aryan race's human extermination program. Western feminist nations' Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatars' Nazi 5th Reich's 70% infiltrated android & cybernetic hybrid police officers and military soldiers are using guns to stop people trying to help other people in Lahaina Maui. The “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressing” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake pastors are still hiding and covering-up these fake humans, because of fear of assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie and humanoids and allies and the earth and the women & children. The blood of all the people who were killed by their DEW and 6 billion humans are on their hands, because they are fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall” who are covering-up these infiltrated fake humans, in exchange from Satan Lucifer’s safety from assassinations, and safety from getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms, and safety from ridicule by the church donators & infiltrated church witch assassins who will kill them with heart attacks & aneurisms. Every plane crash, and 9.11 WTC terrorism, and 3.11 earthquake, and nuclear bomb, and Ukraine war is a human sacrifice ritual to feed their fallen angel gods, for these Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists like Oprah Winfrey, in exchange from Satan Lucifer for wealth and fame and power and occult knowledge and prestigious positions in society. They are the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminists who run the “gay mafia elite” pedophile cannibal Satanist men. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





