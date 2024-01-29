WHO's Time Is Running Out: 1 Day To Push Back Or Usurp Authority Over The People Of The World

Activist James Roguski joins me in this episode on the day before the World Health Organization's own deadline concerning the amendments to their international health regulations and we ponder whether they will be honest about them missing their deadline and try again in a year or whether they will usurp authority over the governments and people of the world. We'll take a look at this important item and encourage people to keep an eye on their next move.

