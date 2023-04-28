© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | The Most COVID Deaths in the World: "It's Hard to Understand Why Anthony Fauci Is a Hero"
• The U.S. has 4.2% of the global population — and almost 16% of worldwide COVID deaths.
• America had a COVID death rate of about 3,000 per million; Nigeria had a death rate of 14 people per million.
• And Japan, with the oldest population in the world, had 1/10th the death rate of the United States.
• "85% of the people [in the US] who died should not have died — because they were denied early treatment," attests RFK Jr.
