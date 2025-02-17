BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Brief History of Those Perverting the Gospel
Robertbreaker
Robertbreaker
237 followers
57 views • 7 months ago

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker in his own local church assembly meeting speaks about those who throughout history have PERVERTED the gospel, and it how it appears it's often because they themselves are PERVERTS in their lifestyles, living in sin. Thus, he stresses the importance of living a holy, godly life and standing firm on the true biblical gospel of salvation by Grace through FAITH without works. He also talks about having to leave his old church because he saw perversion and a changing of the how they preached the gospel. For more on that, click here:

https://rrb3.com/Left/reasons_left_church.htm

