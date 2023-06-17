CLIMATE CHANGE HORSESHIT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are being conditioned to believe that because of human activity since the industrial revolution, Humanity is responsible for Climate Change. When in fact it is the result of Chemtrail spraying for decades which sheeple turn a blind eye to. This presentation will give you a clear picture of what is really going on.