Putin has held direct talks with Trump, PM Netanyahu, Pres of the UAE, and the Pres of Iran

During talks with FM of Iran today:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held direct talks with Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the President of the United Arab Emirates, and the President of Iran.

Adding:

Kremlin Responds to U.S. Strikes on Iran and Ukraine Talks — Peskov Briefing Highlights

➡️On U.S. Strikes Against Iran:

- The number of parties involved in the regional conflict has increased.

- The Kremlin condemns the U.S. strikes on Iran and expresses deep regret over Washington’s actions.

- It remains to be seen what happened to Iran’s nuclear facilities and whether there is any radiation risk.

➡️On Ukraine Negotiations:

- Expert-level dialogue between Russia and involved parties continues.

- Agreements reached during the second round of Istanbul talks are being implemented.

- Clarity on the timing of a third round in Istanbul is expected this week.

- Russia remains focused on achieving the objectives set at the start of the Special Military Operation.