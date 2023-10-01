BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Adventures of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Africa - Few Days, Before his Death - Footage of Combined Trips to Central African Republic and Mali - In Russian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
67 views • 10/01/2023

Wagner PMC posted a video about the adventures of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Africa. The video consists of footage of trips to CAR and Mali.

Cynthia... if I remember correctly he left Africa about 2 days before his death.

On 23 August 2023, an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet crashed near Kuzhenkino in Tver Oblast, approximately 100 kilometres north of its departure point in Moscow. Total 10 deaths, 3 were plane staff (2 pilots, 1 flight attendant). Still unknown what exactly happened.

Prigozhin received a number of Russian awards, particularly the title of Hero of the Russian Federation in 2022


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
