George Floyd and the Lying Media with Liz Collin and Bob Kroll

On today's episode, Mark sits down with Liz Collin and Bob Kroll to talk about the George Floyd incident. Liz was an anchor at WCCO, the local CBS news station in Minneapolis, when the Floyd incident took place. Liz was forced out of her job because of baseless allegations that her husband, Bob Kroll, was a 'racist'. Liz authored the book 'They're Lying', which covers the Floyd incident from the time it took place through the trial. She exposes the lying media and their leftist agenda which, to a certain degree, helped to usher in the 'color revolution'. Was Floyd killed by officer Chauvin, or did he die from a drug overdose? How does attorney general, Keith Ellison fit into the story? How was the trial manipulated? Find out if the whole incident was 'staged'. You can buy the book at https://thelieexposed.com/ Liz is in the process of bringing more truth to light with the production of a new documentary. You can make a donation to help get this documentary completed by clicking https://theyrelyingthemovie.com/

