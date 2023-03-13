BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s How Researchers Are Investigating the Fate of Microplastics
Do you care about the impact of plastics on our environment? 🗑️

In this video, Susanne M. Brande, an Associate Professor, Oregon State University, talks about the two main focuses of her research regarding microplastics.

According to Susanne, her research investigates microplastics and their occurence in different ecosystems, as well as their fate in wastewater treatment in order to understand how much microplastic is present and where it ends up. 🔎

Through this study, Susanne hopes to find aways to REDUCE the amount of plastic waste that enter our ecosystems and harms wildlife. 📉

To find out more about Susanne and her work, click https://branderlab.net/ now!

