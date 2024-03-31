ETHICS - The Absolute Truth - A Christian Perspective on Ethics and Morality — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ethics: All mankind knows there is an absolute right and wrong. Though men know The God of Christianity is the source of ethics, they suppress this truth in unrighteousness.
This video challenges the notion of moral relativism and presents the case for a universal standard of right and wrong.
You are invited to learn all the counsel of GOD from one of the greatest Bible teachers of all time—Greg L. Bahnsen