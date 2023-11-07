BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mankind just fought its first SPACE BATTLE ... It was Israel vs WHO!
171 views • 11/07/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 6, 2023


In what may have been the first space battle in the history of mankind, Israel has shot down a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels which had left the atmosphere. Glenn and Stu discuss this development and how unexpected it is that the Houthis are involved: "Star Wars has begun ... who knew?" Glenn and Stu also break down the weekend's anti-Israel protest at the White House and why the Biden administration waited to paint over the vandalism the protesters left on the White House's gates.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XayP9JY7Ixg

protestisraelglenn beckmankindmissileanti-israelstar warsyemenvandalismshot downhouthispace battle
